If you have ever fancied owning a house belonging to a former drug baron, then this could be your chance.The Mexican government is holding a raffle to sell off ill-gotten assets, worth almost $25m, belonging to Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman and other former cartel leaders. “We are trying to return these assets to the community,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said of the raffle, which will take place on 15 September.“Residences, aircraft, everything we can raffle for the development of the country and the well-being of the people, who are worried about their health, their education and for the construction...