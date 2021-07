CONCORD, N.H. — A proud family celebrated Father’s Day with a newborn baby girl, thanks in part to a crew of Concord firefighters. On Monday, Concord Hospital honored the four firefighters who helped deliver the 7 pound, 8 ounce baby at the couple’s home. It’s the fire department’s second field delivery in less than a month. But it’s the first for one 25-year veteran of the department.