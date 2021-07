Despite a pair of late runs, the Worcester Red Sox fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 5-2, on the road Wednesday. After Lehigh Valley took an initial one-run lead on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Maton in the third, the team put up four runs in the fifth inning to move ahead 5-0. Dalton Guthrie walked to bring in a run with the bases loaded before Maton had a two-run single. Mickey Moniak then grounded out to bring a run across before the inning came to an end.