Frank ‘George’ Pernat

mesabitribune.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank “George” Pernat, 82, of Side Lake, Minn., passed away on Nov. 5, 2020. He was born at home in Chisholm, Minn., on Jan. 2, 1938, to Frank and Mary (Tylla) Pernat. After graduating from Chisholm High School in 1956, he attended Hibbing Junior College, St. Cloud State University and then pursued his Master’s in Education at the University of North Dakota. While in college, George and his brother Jack, assumed control of their father’s sod and construction business, upon his death.

