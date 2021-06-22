Cancel
Oil Steadies After Surge as Investors Assess Tightening Market

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady in early Asian trading after jumping the most in four weeks amid signs of a rapidly tightening U.S. market. Futures in New York traded near $73 a barrel after surging 2.8% Monday. The market continues to firm in a bullish structure, with one timespread for U.S. crude expanding to the widest backwardation in seven years. Genscape Inc. reported stockpiles at the key American storage hub of Cushing fell again last week from the lowest level since March 2020, according to people familiar.

