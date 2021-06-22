Cancel
Obituaries

Carl R. Robbins

mesabitribune.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl R. Robbins, 79, of Balkan Township, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, peacefully, at his home. He was born July 15, 1941, in Boy River, Minn., to James and Alice (Slater) Robbins. Carl married Marie E. Hemphill Jan. 29, 1961, at the same Log Chapel in Boy River. He had been a Balkan resident since 1978. He had worked for Boyer Ford in Minneapolis as a foreman in the diesel mechanic department, was the owner and operator of C & K Truck Repair in Virginia and an over the road truck driver delivering produce and the last several years was a logger. He also served in the Minnesota National Guard for 3 years. Carl was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, motorcycling and four-wheeling.

