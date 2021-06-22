Cancel
Nick Cannon’s rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott seemingly confirms she’s pregnant with star’s 7th baby

By Nate Day
foxwilmington.com
 18 days ago

Nick Cannon seems to have another child on the way. The “Wild ‘N Out” star’s rumored girlfriend, model Alyssa Scott, seemed to confirm that Cannon, 40, is the father of her yet-to-be-born child in an Instagram post on Sunday. The star shared a photo of herself wearing a black and...

foxwilmington.com
