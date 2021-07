NEW YORK -- Bryce Harper blew kisses. He hopped out of the dugout and waved the Phillies’ home run hat. It was the curtain call that no Mets fan wanted. Harper felt frisky after he crushed a solo home run to right-center field in a 2-1 victory in eight innings over the Mets in Game 2 of Friday’s seven-inning doubleheader at Citi Field. Harper hoped his blast would carry the Phillies to a split. But after the Phillies blew a 1-0 lead because of a costly error in the seventh inning in Game 1 to lose in eight innings, 2-1, they blew another 1-0 lead because of a costly error in the seventh inning in Game 2.