Final Fantasy 9 Animated Series Reportedly in Development

Last month, Square Enix revealed that they would be releasing the first six Final Fantasy games in a new Pixel Remaster collection. The assumption many fans had was that we would be getting all six games at once right from the start, but that doesn't appear to be the case. While all six will come together at some point, the company has confirmed that the first three games in the series will be released individually, but at the same, as they all drop on PC on July 28th, 2021. As you can see from the images below, you're getting a mix of redrawn 2D artwork and characters, as they turn these retro titles into masterpieces of gaming. No word as to when the other three will drop or when the six-in-one bundle will be released. For now, we have quotes from a few of the people involved (including series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi) and official intros for the first three games.