TikTok Jump Lets Creators Integrate Apps Into Their Videos

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok lets users create videos with music and fun filters, but the company has announced a new feature called TikTok Jump. With this new feature, creators will soon be able to add a new degree of interactivity in their videos by integrating features of other apps directly into their videos.

