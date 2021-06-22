TikTok Jump Lets Creators Integrate Apps Into Their Videos

It's a Hot Girl Summer once again, and that means that Megan Thee Stallion has of course come out with something to get us all twerking with reckless abandon. Enter in Megan's recent offering, “Thot Shit,” which should have been ripe for the TikTok-ing. The chorus literally says “‘Hands on my knees. Shaking ass, on my thot shit”—but there isn't a single viral dance for the song on the app yet, despite the song dropping two weeks ago. Why? Because Black creators on TikTok are currently on their first-ever strike, and it has everything to do with inequality on the platform. Learn more about this groundbreaking act of rebellion below.