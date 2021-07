Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is in the news for quite some time now & as we mentioned in our previous post on the phone, Samsung had plans to launch it in Q3 2021, but due to chip shortage, the launch is now expected to take place in October. This is the successor of last year’s Galaxy S20 FE, which sold like hot cake due to the impressive specifications it offered for the price. We have already seen the design of S21 FE via the official and the unofficial renders, and today, the phone showed up on the Chinese Certification Agency, TENAA. This listing now only revealed the design once again but also some of the specifications.