Apple has released the public beta of its new iOS 15 update, allowing people to download the iPhone software early.Users can get a range of new features for the iPhone and iPad – which includes new tools to make it easier to ignore intrusions, improved notification features, the ability to watch videos together over FaceTime, and updates to many stock apps – by joining the company’s public beta.The downside is that Apple warns that the beta will inevitably include some bugs and issues because it has still not been fully released, and that it probably should not be installed on your...