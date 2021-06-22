Cancel
Allegan County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Van Buren by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

Allegan County, MI
Allegan, MI
Van Buren County, MI
