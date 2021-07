COHOES, N.Y. — Cohoes High School celebrated commencement exercises for the class of 2021 this weekend. In total, 115 students are now high school graduates. Due to the lifting of all state restrictions concerning the pandemic, a single, live, in-person graduation ceremony was able to be held on Saturday morning, with perfect weather for the occasion. Though it was hot out, temperatures were kept in check by steady breezes and cloudy skies.