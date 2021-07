The Detriot Pistons fans had a phrase for their hopes of landing the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, “Fade for Cade”. The Pistons had the second-worst record to end the 2020-21 season and their odds were good in their quest of winning the NBA lottery. Call it good fortune or good luck but the Pistons won the NBA lottery by getting the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft that occurs on July 29th. Saying many Piston fans were ecstatic by the news was an understatement.