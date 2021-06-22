Utah House Speaker says no to special session on fireworks

House Speaker Brad Wilson poured water on the idea of a special session for a fireworks ban.

On Utah's Capitol Hill, pressure has been building for an all-out ban in the face of an ongoing drought emergency and the potential for catastrophic wildfires this summer. A few Democratic lawmakers have publicly called for a special session to enact stricter fireworks laws, including a ban.

But Speaker Wilson posted on Twitter on Monday night he was not inclined to call a special session "at this time," instead urging Utahns to follow local fireworks laws.

READ: Salt Lake County leaders plead with residents to hold off on fireworks

Here's what the Speaker wrote:

Last week, FOX 13 reported that legislative leadeers were not inclined to agree to Gov. Spencer Cox's request for an all-out ban on fireworks this year. but still suggested fireworks laws could be changed down the road.The governor also said that he was legally blocked from doing it on his own, but still suggested fireworks laws could be changed down the road.

On Monday, the governor told FOX 13 while touring St. George area businesses that the legislature was not inclined to call a special session , so he was urging local governments to enact their own bans and restrictions — which they have the power to do under state law.