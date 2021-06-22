Cancel
Lenawee County, MI

Confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Lenawee County

By Cara Ball
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Riga Township in Lenawee County Sunday night. It's the 33rd tornado to hit Lenawee County since the 1940s and the tenth to hit the area in June.

PHOTOS: DAMAGE IN RIGA, MICHIGAN AFTER SUNDAY NIGHT'S STORMS

The EF-1 tornado was only on the ground for 3 to 4 minutes, but still caused significant damage with wind speeds up to 90 mph. It covered 2.7 miles of area when it touched down at approximately 9:23 p.m. Monday. The tornado was active for only a few minutes, ending at 9:27 p.m.

Confirmed EF-1 tornado in Lenawee Co. Sunday night

The tornado touched down south of cemetery road, and east of Silberhorn Highway heading east-northeast. There was significant damage in Riga following severe storms, which uprooted trees and caused a barn to collapse among other things.

