5 questions that need answering after Denis Handlin’s exit

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the dramatic sacking of longtime local Sony Music Entertainment CEO Denis Handlin yesterday, there was a sense throughout the industry that we might be entering a different world – we’re not in Kansas anymore. Despite the monumental moment though, there are too many questions going unanswered and issues which need solving – whether it’s the entertainment and media industry’s reliance on NDAs which fuels the insidious silence and culture of fear which permeates the sector, or how Sony Music will reassure its staff that they should remain loyal to the organisation.

