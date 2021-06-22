Cancel
MLB

Astros have combined no-hitter through 7 against Orioles

Times Leader
Times Leader
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Houston Astros have held Baltimore without a hit through seven innings Monday night, with Jake Odorizzi pitching the first five and the bullpen trying to complete a combined no-hitter.

Odorizzi retired his first 13 batters before walking DJ Stewart on a full count. That was the only baserunner for the Orioles. Houston leads 7-0, with the teams playing in a driving rain at Camden Yards and puddles forming in the infield.

Cristian Javier retired Baltimore in order in the sixth and seventh. Pedro Severino hit a sharp line drive to left field in the sixth, but it was right at Houston’s Yordan Alvarez. Ryan Mountcastle’s seventh-inning liner was hit right at Astros center fielder Myles Straw.

The start of the game was delayed an hour by rain, and it was raining hard between the bottom of the seventh and top of the eighth. But the rain became a bit lighter for a while, and the teams played on after the grounds crew poured sand on the mound and area around home plate.

In a season when pitchers have dominated — and on the day umpires began checking them for illegal foreign substances — Odorizzi didn’t seem the least bit bothered. He struck out nine and threw 86 pitches, three shy of his season high.

The 31-year-old Odorizzi missed more than a month with a strained muscle in his right arm. This was his fifth appearance and fourth start since returning.

Javier has started nine games this year. He’s pitched mostly in relief lately, but he certainly has the ability to go several innings.

Houston was looking to pitch the seventh no-hitter in the majors this season. That would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

It would be the first combined no-hitter of the season. The others were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore’s John Means, Cincinnati’s Wade Miley, Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber.

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

Alvarez hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run third inning.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLV and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

