Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trigg County, KY

Trigg Murder Suspect Arraigned on New Charges

By Scott Brown
wkdzradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Trigg County man charged with murder was arraigned on new charges in Trigg County Circuit Court Monday before Judge C.A. Woodall. Jonathan McCoy, whose address was listed as the Christian County Jail, entered a not guilty plea through his attorney Audrey Woosnam on charges of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, making a false statement to receive benefits, display of an altered or illegal registration plate, and being a persistent felony offender.

www.wkdzradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
County
Trigg County, KY
Trigg County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Christian County, KY
Crime & Safety
Trigg County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Arson#False Statement#Christian#State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSCNN

Pfizer's Covid-19 booster and the latest on the pandemic

Partisan Covid-19 vaccination gap widens, study shows. The difference in Covid-19 vaccination rates between Republicans and Democrats has grown over the last two months, a report released Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows. Vaccination rates are increasing more quickly in counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020...
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
NBC News

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for 3rd Covid vaccine dose

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy