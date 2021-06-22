Trigg Murder Suspect Arraigned on New Charges
A Trigg County man charged with murder was arraigned on new charges in Trigg County Circuit Court Monday before Judge C.A. Woodall. Jonathan McCoy, whose address was listed as the Christian County Jail, entered a not guilty plea through his attorney Audrey Woosnam on charges of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, making a false statement to receive benefits, display of an altered or illegal registration plate, and being a persistent felony offender.www.wkdzradio.com