Marcus Hayes: Joel Embiid says it’s not his fault the Sixers were upset by the Hawks in NBA playoffs, and he wants to be a guard

By Marcus Hayes The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 17 days ago

Don’t blame me. At least I tried. He should have worn a T-shirt with that phrase printed on it with emoji eyeballs looking sidewise in the direction of Ben Simmons. Embiid averaged 30.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocked shots in 37.4 minutes in the seven-game series loss to the Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, all while playing with torn cartilage in his right knee. After three years of being out of his depth and out of gas in the postseason, Embiid feels like he proved something this year, even in defeat:

