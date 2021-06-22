Cancel
NBA

Kevin Durant, James Harden commit to playing in Olympics

Bakersfield Californian
 17 days ago

The Nets’ stars didn’t win a championship for Brooklyn, but they’re going to try to win one for America. Both Kevin Durant and James Harden have committed to Team USA’s men’s national basketball team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It is unclear whether Kyrie Irving intends to play after a severe ankle sprain in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks left him in a walking boot. The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 and end on Aug. 8.

