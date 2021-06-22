KEY LARGO CONGESTION FOCUS OF BOCC: ‘OUR NEIGHBORHOOD IS UNDER SIEGE’

At least 10 Key Largo residents unleashed a barrage of complaints at the June 16 Monroe County BOCC meeting about the day-tripper congestion problem in their neighborhood by Sunset Point Park 2 at MM 95. In response, the board asked county staff to research law enforcement solutions for no-parking signs for the upcoming holiday weekend, and the board decided that action will be taken on this problem at a special BOCC meeting on Monday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center.