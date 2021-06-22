Shelby Co. Commissioners pass $3.45 tax rate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Commissioners set the property tax rate at $3.45 during a meeting Monday night.

Originally, county commissioners wanted to set the tax rate at $3.46.

Earlier in the afternoon, commissioners voted to discuss this during its meeting near the end of July.

However, Commissioner Mick Wright said everything changed later in the meeting.

He said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris pushed for the commissioners to finalize the property tax rate on Monday because it impacts the budget.

Commissioners initially wanted the tax rate increased to $3.46 because over $2 million in revenue from the increase would be given to mental health services.

Later, commissioners decided to use money from the American Rescue Plan to fund mental health services instead.

After this discussion, commissioners decided to set the property tax rate to $3.45.

Commissioners Van Turner did not support this decision.

He said he would like money spent annually towards mental health services every year instead of a one-time payment from the ARP.

He plans on proposing the $3.46 tax rate at the commission meeting near the end of July.

