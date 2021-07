DURANGO, Colo. — A forensic anthropologist who analyzed the evidence in the 2012 disappearance and death of Dylan Redwine said he concluded the 13-year-old died by homicide. “I can’t say that the cause of death is known,” said Dr. Robert Kurtzman, who is now the chief medical examiner for the state of Montana. “The only thing I know with reasonable certainty is that this has a perimortem fracture on the skull, and there are cut marks on the skull.”