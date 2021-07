Uruguay is gaining momentum and will try to maintain it when it faces Colombia on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Copa America in Goiania, Brazil. Uruguay won its last two games to finish second in Group A behind Argentina, while Colombia lost its last two to finish third in 2021 Copa America’s Group B. Uruguay is the ninth-ranked team in the world and holds a 20-9-13 edge in the all-time series with Colombia, which ranks 15th. La Celeste has won the tournament a record 15 times, most recently in 2011, while Colombia won its only Copa America in 2001.