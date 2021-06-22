NU Notes: Anderson Named Freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings
Lincoln – Max Anderson added another postseason honor on Monday, as he was named a second-team freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings. Anderson was also named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier in June. It's the third-straight season Nebraska has produced a freshman All-American, as Colby Gomes (NCBWA) was honored in 2019 and Leighton Banjoff (Collegiate Baseball) was picked in 2020.