The Tennessee Titans aren’t the only NFL team with an impressive tailback. It’s easy to want to talk yourself out of this as a fan, but the running back position isn’t that dying position that people keep trying to make it out to be. Okay, maybe ‘dying’ isn’t exactly the term that you want to utilize. That’s probably a bit dramatic. Tennessee Titans star, Derrick Henry is proof of that. Not only are running backs still important but there are also guys, like The King, who can carry the full load.