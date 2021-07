Kmet learning from Olsen, Kelce and Kittle at TE summit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cole Kmet has already had the opportunity of a lifetime to start, as he has gotten to learn from Jimmy Graham, a future Hall of Fame tight end, to start his career. But over the weekend, Kmet’s gotten to learn from even more incredible tight ends by participating in Tight End University, a summit for TEs across the league to learn from each other, organized by Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce and George Kittle.