Daviess County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 11:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM EDT /1015 PM CDT/. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Petersburg, Edwardsport, Newberry, Elliston, and Hazleton. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River near Rivervale, Bedford, and Williams. .Recent excessive rainfall either has produced or is expected to produce river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in southern Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Elliston southward are forecast to be in the minor flood category this week. The East Fork White River at Seymour will fall below flood stage on Wednesday. Minor flood category conditions are forecast for Rivervale to Williams on the East Fork. Flooding will last as long as into early next week. Dry weather and plentiful sunshine through Wednesday will aid the return to lower river levels. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Rainfall Friday into Saturday night likely will bring renewed rises to area waterways. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Elliston. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 22.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.9 feet Friday, July 02. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Extensive flooding of agricultural lands begin.

alerts.weather.gov
