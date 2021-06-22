Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM EDT /1015 PM CDT/. Target Area: Lawrence; Martin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Petersburg, Edwardsport, Newberry, Elliston, and Hazleton. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River near Rivervale, Bedford, and Williams. .Recent excessive rainfall either has produced or is expected to produce river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in southern Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Elliston southward are forecast to be in the minor flood category this week. The East Fork White River at Seymour will fall below flood stage on Wednesday. Minor flood category conditions are forecast for Rivervale to Williams on the East Fork. Flooding will last as long as into early next week. Dry weather and plentiful sunshine through Wednesday will aid the return to lower river levels. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Rainfall Friday into Saturday night likely will bring renewed rises to area waterways. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River near Rivervale. * From this afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 23.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, A few local county roads begin to flood and are impassable. These include Buddha Road south of the gage and Lawrenceport Road. All local roads across the East Fork of the White River are threatened by high water, and some are closed. Flooding of agricultural lands in Lawrence County is in progress.