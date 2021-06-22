Cancel
Poughkeepsie, NY

Fall in Love With the Gorgeous, Serene, and Historic Locus Grove Estate

By Smitty
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the weekend we took the kids to one of my favorite properties to walk around, Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie. The property is over 200 acres and it's just really beautiful, to be honest. The property features five miles of hiking trails, a museum, a museum shop, and classrooms for educational programs.

