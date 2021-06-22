New Loki Merch Seemingly Confirms Sophia Di Martino's Character

We’ve been telling you that Loki would be one of the most exciting TV shows of the MCU Phase 4, and it appears that’s exactly what’s happening. According to early estimates, the first Loki episode broke all MCU records on Disney+ so far, with 890,000 US households watching in on the first day alone. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision were viewed in 759,000 and 655,000 homes on day one, respectively. Episode 1 started in the best way possible, immediately addressing the question that we wanted to answer most after what happened in Avengers: Endgame. We’ve already explained how...