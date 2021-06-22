Red Flag Warning issued for Book Cliffs, Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Book Cliffs; Colorado River Basin; Eastern Ashley National Forest; Eastern Uintah Basin; Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 201, 202, 203, 205, 290, 291, 292, 293, 295, 485, 486, 487, 490, AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 201 Routt Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River, Fire Weather Zone 205 Colorado River Headwaters, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 291 Northern San Juan Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 293 Gunnison Basin Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 485 Eastern Ashley National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 486 Eastern Uinta Basin, Fire Weather Zone 487 Book Cliffs, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusts.