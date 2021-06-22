Flash Flood Warning issued for Gallia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gallia FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ATHENS, NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON, NORTHEASTERN MEIGS, EAST CENTRAL VINTON, CENTRAL WASHINGTON, NORTHWESTERN DODDRIDGE, TYLER, NORTHERN PLEASANTS, NORTHEASTERN RITCHIE AND NORTH CENTRAL WOOD COUNTIES The Flash Flood warning is being allowed to expire as heavy rainfall has moved out of the area. Motorists should continue to be prepared for water or debris remaining on roadways. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.