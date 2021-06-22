Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 1145 AM EDT /1045 AM CDT/. Target Area: Lawrence; Martin The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Indiana East Fork White River. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River, White River. .Recent excessive rainfall either has produced or is expected to produce river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in southern Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Elliston southward are forecast to be in the minor flood category this week. The East Fork White River at Seymour will fall below moderate flood stage before daybreak Tuesday. Minor flood category conditions are forecast for Rivervale to Williams on the East Fork. Flooding will last as long as into early next week. Dry weather and plentiful sunshine through Wednesday will aid the return to lower river levels. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Rainfall Friday into Saturday night likely will bring renewed rises to area waterways. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River near Bedford. * From Wednesday morning to early Sunday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 21.8 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 21.2 feet, At this level during December 2013 backwater reached the tailwater of Lake Monroe as Salt Creek stopped falling. The crest of the river followed 2 days later and reached 27.6 feet at Bedford and caused Salt Creek to rise nearly 6 feet at the tailwater of Monroe Lake.