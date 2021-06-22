Grado SR80x & SR325x review

Choose a keyboard that supports your creative endeavors and coding work with the Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard. This computer accessory features Perfect Stroke keys for work that feels fluid and natural. These keys have spherical indentations that match the shape of your fingertips, and the rounded edges provide satisfying feedback. What’s more, this creative keyboard gives you stability thanks to the single metal plate that holds the MX keys together. So it won’t slide while you work. Additionally, the proximity sensors detect your hands and illuminate the keyboard when your fingers are near. Then backlighting turns off when you leave the desk. Even better, this workspace gadget follows your MX Master 3 or another Flow-enabled mouse. This lets you type on multiple devices in your workflow. Finally, you get up to 10 days of battery life a full charge.