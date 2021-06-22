Grado SR80x & SR325x review
Today we’re taking a close look at the all-new Grado Labs SR80x & SR325x headphones, which retail for $125 and $295 USD respectively. Note: Grado’s Australian distributor, Busisoft A.V kindly sent us review samples of the SR80x & SR325x for us to share our thoughts with Headfonia readers. Australian readers can buy the new Grado Prestige Series headphones from their retail arm Addicted To Audio, while international readers can buy directly from Grado’s online retail store, 4ourears. You can check out some of our previous Grado headphone reviews here.www.headfonia.com