Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 06:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 1145 AM EDT /1045 AM CDT/. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Indiana East Fork White River. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River, White River. .Recent excessive rainfall either has produced or is expected to produce river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in southern Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Elliston southward are forecast to be in the minor flood category this week. The East Fork White River at Seymour will fall below moderate flood stage before daybreak Tuesday. Minor flood category conditions are forecast for Rivervale to Williams on the East Fork. Flooding will last as long as into early next week. Dry weather and plentiful sunshine through Wednesday will aid the return to lower river levels. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Rainfall Friday into Saturday night likely will bring renewed rises to area waterways. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Newberry. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 17.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 2.3 feet Thursday, July 01. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, County Road 550 S in Greene County begins to flood. County Road 600 W just north of the river flooded by possibly more than a foot of water for a short distance in Mary Long Cutoff Area.