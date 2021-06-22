Olympics-Parched Tokyo residents criticise reported alcohol sales plan

It looks like the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place in silent, empty arenas. One of the biggest newspapers in Japan, the Asahi Shimbun, reported Thursday that spectators are set to be banned from the Olympics as the nation faces another wave of coronavirus infections. It’s another blow for the Games that have already been delayed by a year, been hit by numerous embarrassing headlines about sexist male officials, and have faced repeated calls to be canceled or postponed as the pandemic rages on. Organizers had already banned international spectators and set a crowd limit of 10,000 people—but it seems even that has been deemed too risky. Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, declared a state of emergency in Tokyo on Thursday morning. It will be in force for the duration of the Games as the capital city fights a recent spike in virus cases.