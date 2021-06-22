Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Olympics-Parched Tokyo residents criticise reported alcohol sales plan

By Metro US
Metro International
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Olympic organisers plan to allow the sale of alcohol to Tokyo 2020 spectators, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, drawing criticism from residents of the capital who face curbs on bars to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Alcohol will be served at Olympic venues at limited times, Kyodo...

www.metro.us
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toshihiro Nikai
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Alcohol#Olympics#Reuters#Kyodo News#Asahi Group Holdings#Super Dry#Liberal Democratic Party#Nhk#Japanese#Lincoln Feast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Tokyo Olympics to bar alcohol due to spread of Covid

TOKYO, Japan: With under one month before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, media reports that officials will announce the banning of the consumption of alcohol, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid virus. Regulations will call for ticket holders being unable to consume...
Asiauncrazed.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organisers Ban Alcohol And More

In an attempt to stop any further spread of Covid-19, Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers have banned alcohol, high fives and talking loudly during the competitions for fans in attendance. Talking to reporters about the decision to remove alcohol consumption, President of the Tokyo Olympics, Seiko Hashimoto said; “If our citizens...
Public Healthcw39.com

Report: Stages of Olympic relay to be pulled off Tokyo roads

TOKYO (AP) — Some stages of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay are likely to be pulled off the streets of the Japanese capital because of fears about spreading the coronavirus. Japan’s Kyodo news agency reports cited the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Kyodo says the relay will not appear on public streets from July 9-16.
Asiafox35orlando.com

Tokyo Olympics 2021: No alcohol or cheering allowed

TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics is still set to kick off next month despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but local fans attending the event can expect significant restrictions. According to Japanese event organizers, the Olympic Games will ban alcohol at venues in a bid to prevent another surge of coronavirus infections in Japan.
WorldMaui News

Tokyo Olympics conundrum

The Olympic Games oath, in which a representative of the host country promises on behalf of all athletes to compete honorably, closes with the aspiration: “To make the world a better place through sport.” There has to be a question whether the Tokyo Games beginning in just 23 days, already put off a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, can live up to that pledge amid fears they could spark a fresh wave of infection and the spread of the resistant Delta variant of the virus.
Entertainmentsportspromedia.com

Report: Coupang’s Tokyo Olympics streaming deal collapses

Coupang targeted on social media for bad working conditions. South Korean ecommerce company Coupang’s plans to stream the Tokyo Olympics have collapsed, according to the Seoul Economic Daily. Coupang, the report says, has been unsuccessful in the final stage of negotiations with the three terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS,...
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Report: Serbian arriving for Tokyo Olympics tests positive

TOKYO (AP) — A member of the Serbian Olympic rowing team has tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to enter Japan for the Tokyo Olympics that are to open in just under three weeks. The news was reported Sunday by the Japanese agency Kyodo and cited Japanese health ministry officials.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo Olympics likely to be held without spectators: Report

Tokyo [Japan], July 7 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics are likely to be held without spectators due to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, a government official said on Wednesday. As per Kyodo News, Japan can declare another Covid-19 state of emergency for Tokyo, possibly until August 22. The athletes' village for the Tokyo Olympics pre-opened on Wednesday, mainly for officials of team delegations.
Sportswhbl.com

Olympics-Japan considering barring all fans at Olympic events – paper

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s government is floating proposals that would ban fans from all events at this month’s Olympics, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, as officials scramble to address public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Medical experts have said for weeks that no spectators at the global sporting...
AsiaComplex

Japan Reportedly Considering Banning Spectators at Olympics, Readies Tokyo State of Emergency

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics are set to kick off later this month, but it’s set to look different than in any year prior. Reuters reports that authorities could a state of emergency for the capital city in an attempt to further stop the spread of COVID-19, as well as ban all spectators from attending events. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday, that the government will determine what measures it will enforce Thursday. Whether spectators can attend the games remains to be seen, though organizers have already banned overseas spectators and set a 50 percent capacity cap at all events.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Olympics Will Ban Fans as COVID Lets Rip in Tokyo, Says Report

It looks like the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place in silent, empty arenas. One of the biggest newspapers in Japan, the Asahi Shimbun, reported Thursday that spectators are set to be banned from the Olympics as the nation faces another wave of coronavirus infections. It’s another blow for the Games that have already been delayed by a year, been hit by numerous embarrassing headlines about sexist male officials, and have faced repeated calls to be canceled or postponed as the pandemic rages on. Organizers had already banned international spectators and set a crowd limit of 10,000 people—but it seems even that has been deemed too risky. Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, declared a state of emergency in Tokyo on Thursday morning. It will be in force for the duration of the Games as the capital city fights a recent spike in virus cases.
AsiaAlbany Herald

Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency as Japan mulls opening ceremony fan ban

The pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga confirmed Thursday. Speaking at the start of the government's Covid-19 task force meeting, Suga said he had decided to declare a new state of emergency for the capital from July 12 to August 22 -- covering the 16 days of the embattled Games in its entirety.
Public HealthPosted by
The Spun

New Report Casts Doubt On Fans Attending Tokyo Olympics

A new report suggests that local restrictions will make it impossible for fans to attend the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this month. According to the Associated Press via ESPN, COVID-19 cases have spiked in Tokyo recently, leading to a two-month high in cases. As a result, the Japanese government is expected to declared a state of emergency in the coming days that will likely run through the entire Olympics.
Public HealthMetro International

Thai authorities consider tighter curbs as COVID-19 deaths climb

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s health ministry said on Thursday it had proposed new travel curbs and tighter restrictions in high-risk areas to contain COVID-19 cases, as the country reported a daily record of 75 deaths from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is due to consider the new restrictions in...
TennisMetro International

Tennis-Osaka exhorts girls to embrace being ‘different’

(Reuters) – Japan’s Naomi Osaka, a self-confessed introvert who withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon on mental health grounds, has encouraged girls around the world to embrace what make them different. Osaka, 23, one of Japan’s best gold medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, used her spot in the...
Public HealthMetro International

South Korea puts Seoul under tightest COVID curbs amid new case records

SEOUL (Reuters) -From Monday South Korea will for the first time tighten coronavirus curbs to the strictest level possible in Seoul and neighbouring regions, as alarm spreads with new COVID-19 cases setting a second consecutive daily record nationwide. South Korea, which has so far fared better than many industralised nations...
Sportstheedgemarkets.com

Japan considers ban on all Olympic spectators, weighs extending curbs

TOKYO (July 7): Japan is considering banning all spectators from the Olympic Games, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as officials weigh extending novel coronavirus restrictions to contain infections just over two weeks before the Games begin. Medical experts have said for weeks that having no spectators at the Olympics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy