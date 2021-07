Orlando (Fla.) Boone four-star athlete JaCorey Thomas was scheduled to take an official visit to UCF this weekend, but he decided he had seen enough. On Friday, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound rising senior announced he had committed to Georgia. Thomas chose the Dawgs over 29 others, including Florida, Florida State, Miami, and UCF. Earlier this week, Thomas told 247Sports Recruiting Insider Andrew Ivins that Georgia had impressed him.