Indians: Amed Rosario should be considered for the All-Star game

The Indians will have two All-Stars in Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez. Early in the evening on Sunday, the Major Leagues announced who would represent the AL and NL in the 2021 All-Star Game. The starters were already voted in not long ago, with no Indians’ player being named. While it seemed obvious in late May that the Indians would have a few guys going to the game in July, that hope was dashed after the Tribe had a rash of injuries. The mounting injuries have taken their toll on the team, especially with the starting pitching, and the team has slumped a bit. Yet, Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez were both still named to the AL All-Star Team.