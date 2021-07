After a week of historic high temperatures reaching 108 degrees on Monday, June 28, the extreme heat has caused severe damage to roads around Seattle. Over the past week, our engineers have evaluated reported road damage around the city and identified six locations requiring street closures and major repairs. We are prioritizing repairs based on public safety and impact to the travelling public, and have already completed repairs to damage on West Marginal Way, begun repairs on 36th Ave SW, and are working to schedule repairs in four other locations.