Environment

Mostly dry conditions with lighter trade winds

By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies should be mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next several days with stable and dry conditions over the islands. Light trade winds will bring incoming clouds and light showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours. Winds may be light enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes for some leeward areas, but the chance for showers will be pretty low. Trade winds should strengthen over the weekend.

