Mostly dry conditions with lighter trade winds

(Radio Iowa) – Recent rains have helped with dry conditions — but they have been spread out and some areas of the state could use much more rain. The Iowa D-N-R’s Tim Hall says severe drought conditions expanded in June from 12 counties in northwest Iowa across nearly all of northern Iowa. “Sixty-two-percent is now severe drought — up from only about eight percent at the beginning of the month,” Hall says. “So that is a significant uptick in coverage of the D-2 drought.”