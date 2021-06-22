Cancel
Meteorologists Show Their Stripes To Bring Awareness To Climate Change

By Brian Doogs
nbc15.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Sunday marked the Summer Solstice and Monday marked the fourth annual #ShowYourStripes campaign. It initially started as #MetsUnite, when meteorologists around the world came together to inform the public of the realities of climate change. Since then, it’s expanded to include all people who want to raise awareness. Showing the now-iconic “warming stripes” pattern they communicated a clear concept, Earth’s warming is accelerating fast!

