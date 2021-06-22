Winston-Salem approves budget for 2021-22 with 61.24 cent tax rate

The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday approved the city budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, setting the tax rate at 61.24 cents for every $100 of taxable property. Approval of the $532.2 million budget didn’t come without objections, as one member of the city council, Robert Clark, blasted the budget for increasing tax bills, and some activists complained that the city is still spending more on policing than they think it should.