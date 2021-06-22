Central State Eight Softball Scores Six To Sink Area In All Star Game

Softball players got the chance to wear their school uniform one final time on Monday at the LOLJOS all star game and the Central State Eight beat the Area team 6-1 in the first game of a seven inning doubleheader. Springfield High’s Skyler Wantland and Malia Bender had big hits for the CS8 team, while Rochester’s Josie Deatherage and Glenwood’s Terin Teeter did the pitching. The area all stars won the second game 9-1. We will have a Sights piece and a Mic’d Up piece from the evening up on the website tomorrow.