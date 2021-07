ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It hasn’t been that long since scientists were surprised to learn that dinosaurs lived in the Arctic. “Now we’re finding out that, in fact, not only were they living there, they seem to be thriving there,” said Pat Druckenmiller, a vertebrate paleontologist and director of the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North. Druckenmiller is the lead author of a new paper that shows evidence that the dinosaurs living on what is now Alaska’s North Slope reproduced and nested there. This suggests the dinosaurs were year-round residents.