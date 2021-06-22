Cancel
Presidential Election

Senate Democrats and Republicans prepare for a voting rights show down; 8 arrested at protest urging infrastructure package addresses climate change, Deadly weekend-10 mass shootings in S.F. Bay Area

Comprehensive coverage of the day's news with a focus on war and peace; social, environmental and economic justice. Senate Democrats and Republicans prepare for a voting rights show down on eve of legislative vote on SB1, a major voting rights protection bill. 8 arrested during protest urging climate change provisions...

Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Business groups criticize Biden order targeting anti-competitive practices

Prominent business groups on Friday criticized President Biden ’s sweeping executive order that aims to promote competition in the economy and counter corporate consolidation. Biden’s order targets several industries controlled by a small number of powerful companies in an attempt to crack down on "anti-competitive practices" that the administration says...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Sarah Everard murder: UK police officer admits to killing woman he abducted on her walk home

A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...

