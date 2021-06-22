Cancel
Movies

Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening Starring in Paramount+’s Jerry and Marge Go Large

By Abby Jones
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 17 days ago

Paramount+ is making major moves in the original programming game. The streaming service announced Monday that their upcoming film, Jerry and Marge Go Large, has cast Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and The Report star Annette Bening as its leads. The movie is based on the 2018 Huffington Post article of...

consequence.net
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Brad Copeland
Person
David Frankel
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Huffington Post#Band Of Brothers#Cbs#Paranormal Activity
