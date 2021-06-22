Cancel
Love Island's Shannon Singh says footballers slide into her DMs

By Jamie Roberts
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago

Love Island 2021 hopeful Shannon Singh admits she gets a lot of attention on the outside world, including a few footballers sliding into her DMs.

The 22-year-old former glamour model from Fife admits she's had a fair few famous names try to cosy up to her on social media but unfortunately she can't spill the beans on who they are.

And she admits her phone is the one thing she'll miss the most when she enters the villa in her bid to "find a hunk" to settle down and have kids with within five years.

Shannon's hunt for a hunk is just around the corner with the popular dating show to return to our screens next week.

The reality series will be back on ITV2 on Monday 28 June with Laura Whitmore hosting as 11 singletons - for now at least - try their luck in finding that special someone.

And Shannon admits a Matthew McConaughey or Ryan Gosling lookalike would suit her just fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaCRn_0abTscut00
Former glamour model Shannon Singh is entering the Love Island villa to 'find a hunk' (Image: PA)

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.

Tell us a bit more about your job?

I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram / YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.

What are you looking for in a romantic partner?

I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social. For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient.

I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeblZ_0abTscut00
Shannon will be sunning it up in the Love Island villa as she hopes to bag herself a 'hunk' (Image: Instagram)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5tKA_0abTscut00
Shannon Singh says she will 'bring the party' to Love Island (Image: Instagram/shannonsinghhh)

How do you tend to meet dates?

Out and about. I don’t tend to meet up with people through Instagram and things like that. I like more natural settings. I’ve got a whole chunk of my teens and growing up that I’ve been ‘locked in’ relationships.

So when I broke up with my ex, I wanted to have a year for me. I’ve ‘seen’ guys, but I wanted a year to myself to make sure I know what I want going forward.

What will you miss most while you’re in the Villa?

My friends, speaking to my mum. I live in London, but I speak to my mum and dad on FaceTime every day. My dog! Speaking to my best friend every day. Not having my phone. I work on my phone, I’m always on my phone, which is annoying, but it’ll be weird, like something is missing. But I’m actually looking forward to not having it.

What’s your claim to fame?

I’ve got quite a lot of people who’ve been in my DMs… some I can’t even say. A few footballers.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I fancy the pants off of Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling.

Do you have a party trick?

I bring the party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057m9q_0abTscut00
Love Island hopeful Shannon says she fancies Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling (Image: Instagram/shannonsinghhh)

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I want kids in five years, I’d love to be a mum by the time I’m 27. Have a good career and, everyone says it, but just happy. Not happy as in ‘look at what I’ve got’, but a solid family life. Give my mum grandchildren, she’s dying for it.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

